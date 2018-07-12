Man sentenced to life for torturing, killing 2 children

SALINAS, Calif. (AP) — A 20-year-old man convicted of torturing, starving and beating two children whose bodies were found in a storage unit has been sentenced to three life sentences in prison.

KSBW-TV in Salinas reports a judge on Wednesday sentenced Gonzalo Curiel in the 2015 killings of a 7-year-old boy and his 3-year-old sister. Curiel was also convicted of torturing their 9-year-old in their Salinas apartment.

Curiel's former girlfriend and the children's relative, 42-year-old Tami Huntsman, pleaded guilty in February to two counts of murder. The children were in Huntsman's care. She was sentenced to life in prison.

Authorities found the oldest child injured in the backseat of an SUV in December 2015.

The girl told investigators that Huntsman and Curiel killed her younger siblings on Thanksgiving after she was caught stealing a bagel.

