Life sentence for man who shot wife, blew up their house

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for shooting his wife and then blowing up their home to cover up the killing.

WKOW-TV reports 60-year-old Steven Pirus of Madison was sentenced on Friday by Judge Nicholas McNamara.

Pirus pleaded guilty in April to first-degree murder. The body of his wife, 50-year-old Lee Ann Pirus, was found in the wreckage of their home in September. Authorities say Pirus manipulated the natural gas system to cause the explosion.

