Man sentenced to prison after plea in homeless man's death

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 40 to 80 years in prison after pleading guilty in the stabbing death of a homeless man whose body was found in a mid-Michigan creek in 2017.

WILX-TV reports Brandon Lee Addiss learned his punishment Wednesday in an Ingham County courtroom.

Addiss and his ex-wife Amber Shauna Marie Kohls were charged in the death of 53-year-old John William Darnell Jr. , whose body was found in Sycamore Creek. Kohls is awaiting trial and is due back in court Thursday. Matthew Ryan Green was sentenced in August to 18-60 months for helping hide Darnell's body.

The Lansing State Journal has reported that they were homeless and Addiss told police he "snapped" after Darnell talked about killing them, eating them and calling police.