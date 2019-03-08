Man sentenced to prison for stealing $900K from couple

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — A driver who stole nearly $900,000 from a Connecticut couple he worked for has been sentenced to more than three years in prison.

The Greenwich Time reports that 43-year-old Georges Avridor was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to bank fraud.

Federal authorities say Avridor entered the couple's home and stole checks, forged signatures and made large withdrawals from their bank account.

They say he stole $889,425 and used some of the money to take an African safari and rent luxury sports cars.

He worked for the couple from 2013 through 2016.

Avridor is facing additional charges of larceny and identity theft after police say he used another person's credit card while renting an apartment.

Authorities say Avridor will be deported to Haiti when he is released from prison.

