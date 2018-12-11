Man shot as he drives at police, mother's body discovered

PALATINE, Ill. (AP) — Authorities in suburban Chicago say the man who was shot and killed by police after he struck the officer and another person with a vehicle was the son of a woman who was found stabbed to death inside the man's apartment.

The shooting happened early Sunday in the community of Palatine. The Chicago Tribune reports that police say Leslie Vaughan called 911 to report someone had been killed and that he was involved. When police arrived, Vaughan sped at them with his vehicle, striking one officer before slamming into the apartment building. Police say the officer who was struck by the vehicle fatally shot Vaughan.

A short time later, police discovered inside Vaughan's apartment the body of 74-year-old Polly Vaughan of Peoria, Ariz. Officials say she'd been stabbed multiple times.