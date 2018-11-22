Man shot at Mississippi pawn shop after smashing glass case

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A man shot in a confrontation at a Mississippi Gulf Coast pawn shop had recently spent two weeks in a hospital being treated for mental illness.

The Sun Herald reports family members say 28-year-old Anthony Moody has bipolar disorder and paranoid schizophrenia, but say his display-case shattering confrontation was out of character for him.

Police say he used a sledgehammer to break into glass case before he was shot at by police and employees. It's unclear whose bullets wounded Moody. Attorney Michael Crosby says Moody was shot twice from behind, once in the arm and once into the abdomen. He says Moody remains hospitalized.

Crosby says Moody will be charged with two counts each of armed robbery and auto burglary and one count of gun possession by a convicted felon.

