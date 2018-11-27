Man shot by officer after dragging 2 officers in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Topeka police say a man was shot by a state trooper while his vehicle was dragging two officers.

Police Lt. Andrew Beightel says officers, one from Topeka and one from the Kansas Highway Patrol, were not seriously injured in the Tuesday incident.

The driver of the car was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Beightel said the officer and trooper were talking to occupants of a car that the trooper had tried to stop earlier. The driver fled but the vehicle stalled at a Topeka intersection.

A second vehicle arrived and occupants in the first car tried to get into the second vehicle, an SUV.

Beightel says as the officers tried to intervene, they were dragged by the SUV and the trooper shot the driver.