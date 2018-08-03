Man shot in residential area of Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Police in Billings say a man has been shot in an early morning incident on the city's south side.

Lt. Shawn Mayo said in a statement officers received a report of gunfire in a residential area just after 2:30 a.m. Friday. A second caller reported a man had been shot.

Mayo says a man in his teens or early 20s was found at the scene with at least two gunshot wounds. Police determined the shooting occurred behind a nearby residence.

The wounded man was treated for his injuries.

No further details have been given and it's unknown if police have a suspect.