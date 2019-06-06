Man shot, wounded by ex-girlfriend outside hospital

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a man was shot and wounded by his ex-girlfriend just outside a Philadelphia hospital's emergency room entrance.

Chief Inspector Scott Small tells WPVI-TV that the 31-year-old was leaving Jefferson Torresdale Hospital after visiting sick relatives on Wednesday night when his ex-girlfriend got out of a vehicle and fired four shots. He was struck once in the back.

Scott says for an "unlucky guy to get shot by his ex-girlfriend, he's very lucky he got shot feet away from the emergency room."

A 30-year-old woman has been arrested in the shooting, but police haven't released her name.

Information from: WPVI-TV, http://www.6abc.com