Man sought in Las Vegas murder case arrested, held in Utah

BEAVER, Utah (AP) — Authorities say a 41-year-old man sought in a criminal investigation in southern Nevada was arrested in a rural Utah county about midway between Las Vegas and Salt Lake City.

Beaver County Correctional Facility records showed Sunday that Lee Frank Wilson was being held on a fugitive warrant pending a court appearance in Beaver and his transfer in custody to Nevada.

The Beaver County sheriff's office reported that Wilson was taken into custody Friday on a murder charge in a case in Las Vegas.

Court records in Las Vegas say Wilson was sought on a warrant issued Jan. 2 on murder conspiracy, attempted murder and weapon charges.

Details of the criminal case were not immediately available.