Man sought in shooting death of girlfriend in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a 25-year-old man for questioning in the death of his girlfriend in Wichita.

Police say that a first-degree murder warrant has been issued for 25-year-old Juan Carlos Caballeros-Yescas.

He was in a relationship with 41-year-old Lucy Mojica, who died Saturday at a Wichita hospital after being found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say Caballeros-Yescas is believed to be driving a black 2010 Volkswagen Beetle with a Minnesota license plate 119TDG.

Lt. Jason Stephens says investigator determined Caballeros left Kansas after the shooting but returned to Wichita and robbed a person he knew at gunpoint.

Police have received tips that Caballeros may have fled to Texas or Mexico.