Man struck with machete during argument over beer

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Montgomery police say a disagreement over beer led to a man being assaulted with a machete.

Police Capt. Regina Duckett tells WSFA-TV that two men were arguing over beer on Wednesday morning when the disagreement turned violent.

Court documents indicate one of the men suffered a cut from a machete on the right side of his head and his left hand. The injuries weren't considered life-threatening.

Records show 50-year-ld Lamar Flynn was arrested on a charge of second-degree assault. Jail records show he was being held Friday with bond set at $15,000.

Court records don't include the name of a defense lawyer who could speak on Flynn's behalf.