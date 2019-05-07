Man sues South Carolina police to see video from his case

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man is suing Horry County police for not providing him with evidence from his case.

The Sun News reports John Kubilis is accusing the department of violating the Freedom of Information Act. Kubilis was arrested in March 2018 on charges including unlawful consumption of alcohol while carrying a concealed weapon.

He later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a day in jail. An officer had testified there was surveillance video of the incident. Kubilis filed a FOIA request this March asking for the video.

The lawsuit says police initially denied having the video but later said they wouldn't release it, citing state code allowing it to deny requests that would "interfere with prospective law enforcement proceedings."

Spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov says the department doesn't comment on pending lawsuits.

