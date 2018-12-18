Man surrenders after fatal shooting of new mother

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police have located a man sought in the death of a woman who was shot in Philadelphia while her newborn daughter slept in a nearby crib.

Authorities say the man surrendered to police around noon Monday.

Police say he was 24-year-old Isis Williams' boyfriend and is the father of their child.

Officers responded to a home in the city's East Germantown section Friday morning and found Williams with a gunshot wound to the head.

Chief Inspector Scott Small says the woman's 5-day-old daughter, who was feet away in her crib, was unhurt.

Police say a struggle occurred inside the home, and neighbors say they heard the couple arguing before the shooting.

A vigil for Williams was held Monday evening.