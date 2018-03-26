Man taken into custody after 3 people were stabbed

LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia have arrested a man suspected of stabbing and robbing three people in Florida.

The Troup County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Sunday that Quandrell Steele was taken into custody along with Cindy Moore, a woman who allegedly fled with him from Florida. It's unclear what they were charged with or whether they have lawyers.

Steele was pulled over in a stolen car after Florida deputies began pinging his cell phone.

Authorities say the victims were robbed along with other people at a residence in Bradford County, Florida, after a dispute broke out at the home.