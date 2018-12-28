Man wanted for assault, standoff remains at large

LITCHFIELD, Minn. (AP) — Authorities are looking for a man wanted for domestic assault and a lengthy law enforcement standoff in Meeker County.

Sheriff's officials say a caller who had fled from a home Harvey Township about noon Thursday said a man armed with a revolver remained in the residence. Tactical officers were called to the scene after the man refused to respond to deputies. Authorities say the standoff continued into the evening when the gunman fled under the cover of darkness.

Sheriff's deputies say a stolen vehicle, ammunition and drug paraphernalia were recovered from the home. The 38-year-old Brainerd man on the run is wanted for domestic assault, possessing a stolen vehicle and possessing a firearm as a felon.

Authorities say he also has three outstanding felony warrants from Crow Wing, Sherburne and Renville counties.