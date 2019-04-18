Man wants to take back guilty plea in killing of pregnant ex

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — The attorneys for a Wyoming man have filed a motion to withdraw his guilty plea in the killing of his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

The Jackson Hole News and Guide newspaper reports that Erik Ohlson of Jackson, Wyoming, pleaded guilty to murder and manslaughter in February in the killing of Jennifer Nalley.

Ohlson's attorneys, Jim Archibald and James Thomas, filed the two-sentence request on Wednesday.

The motion to withdraw has not yet been addressed by the court.

Teton County (Idaho) Prosecutor Billie Siddoway says he anticipates there will be a hearing within the next two weeks.

A judge will decide whether to accept or deny Ohlson's request to withdraw.

Ohlson has been in custody in the Madison County Jail since his July 2016 arrest after Jennifer Nalley was shot dead at her Teton Valley, Idaho, cabin.

___

Information from: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide, http://www.jhnewsandguide.com