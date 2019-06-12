Man wearing 'COKE' shirt charged with selling crack cocaine

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man they arrested for selling crack cocaine was wearing a shirt that said "COKE" on the front of it.

A St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office report says 53-year-old Terry Leon Simmons was arrested last week and charged with two counts of selling cocaine.

Authorities say an undercover officer bought $40 worth of crack from Simmons outside a Fort Pierce convenience store last Wednesday.

Two days later, detectives say they went to Simmons home to arrest him and reported finding marijuana and MDMA in the home.

Simmons was being held on $55,000 bail. Jail records didn't list an attorney.