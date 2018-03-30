Man who fired shot during police standoff headed to prison

EVESHAM, N.J. (AP) — A man who fired his gun during a seven-hour standoff with police is now headed to prison.

Jeffrey Wass was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison.

The 55-year-old Evesham man initially was charged with aggravated assault and several other offenses following the May 2017 incident. But he eventually pleaded guilty in February to a weapons count.

Authorities have said an apartment maintenance worker entered Wass' home to investigate the small of gas and found him unconscious on the couch with gas coming out of his unlit stove. They say Wass told officers not to enter the apartment and fired a gunshot inside the unit after an officer yelled for him to answer his phone.

The standoff ended when police sent a robot inside the apartment and it showed Wass was incapacitated on his sofa.