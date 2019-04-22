Man who impersonated mom stole $175K from Social Security

DETROIT (AP) — A man who impersonated his late mother's voice has pleaded guilty to illegally collecting $175,000 in Social Security benefits for nearly 16 years.

Frank Johnson apparently fooled the Social Security Administration with the impersonation in 2013. But he admits a similar attempt in 2017 failed and "his scheme unraveled."

Johnson's plea deal Monday said he forged his mother's signature on checks and also used a debit-style card that was regularly loaded with Social Security benefits. The government didn't know his mother had died.

Johnson could get a year or more in prison, although people convicted of Social Security fraud in southeastern Michigan rarely get locked up. He'll return to Detroit federal court on Aug. 19.