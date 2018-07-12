Man who killed Portland stylist, DJ gets life in prison

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man who fatally stabbed a Portland disc jockey in an apparently random attack was sentenced Thursday to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years.

Michael Lee Williams, 34, received his sentence three weeks after pleading guilty to aggravated murder in the death of Jacob Shroyer, who worked as a DJ under the name Jakob Jay and was also a hair stylist.

Shroyer, 38, was stabbed multiple times in the chest May 8, 2017, while returning from a grocery store to his apartment building in the Old Town Chinatown neighborhood. An officer found him critically wounded in the building's lobby.

Surveillance footage captured Williams running from the scene with a blade or knife. He was arrested the following day after he assaulted a man on a bus to steal his wallet. Investigators soon realized he was the same man in the surveillance images. Blood was found on his shirt, shoes and baseball cap.

Prosecutor Melissa Marrero described the attack as "random, unprovoked and heinous."

Shroyer's aunt, Frances Candelaria, addressed Williams in court Thursday, telling him the family is broken and will never be the same.

"I want you to know what a wonderful, happy and loving person you took away from this family," she said. "Jacob did not have an easy life growing up since he had no father figure. But from the love of his mother, his brother Ben and his entire family he grew up in a very loving home and he became the most precious man."