Man who owned 6,500 images of child porn sentenced

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City man who possessed more than 6,500 images of child pornography has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison.

Federal prosecutors say 56-year-old Michael Vandergriff was sentenced Friday in Kansas City, where he pleaded guilty in February to attempted distribution of child pornography.

The Kansas City Star reports prosecutors say FBI agents traced pornographic images shared online to Vandergriff. A search of his electronic media found no less than 6,500 files of child pornography. Some of the photos were taken inside his house.

