Man who recorded fatal crash faces homicide charges

STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man prosecutors say prompted a car race and violent crash in which an engaged couple died, and caught it all on video, has pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide.

The Brockton Enterprise reports that 27-year-old Matthew Peter, of Mansfield, was released after pleading not guilty Thursday to his alleged role in the May 8 crash in Stoughton that killed 38-year-old Angie Goodrich and her fiancé, 48-year-old Michael Luddington.

Police say Peter prompted the race and ensuing crash, then fled the scene at high speed.

His father, Lawrence Peter, was charged with impeding the investigation for not telling police about the video.

An attorney for both men called the crash a "terrible tragedy."

According to his driving record, Peter has an extensive history of crashes and speeding violations.

