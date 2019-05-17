Man who sang about woman's slaying sentenced to prison

SOMERVILLE, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man who ordered pizza and posted a video of himself singing after killing a woman is going to prison.

A judge on Thursday sentenced 20-year-old Tamar Reaves of Franklin Township to 27 years behind bars. He must serve 23 years before he'll be eligible for parole.

Reaves pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in the 2017 slaying of 18-year-old Chamari Webb. Prosecutors say Reaves followed Webb from a convenience store and shot her in the back of her neck.

Prosecutors say Reaves then went to his grandmother's, ordered pizza and posted a video of himself on social media singing lyrics to a song which mirrored the shooting.