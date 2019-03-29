Man who strangled live-in girlfriend gets 19-year sentence

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (AP) — A man who strangled his girlfriend inside their apartment in a southern New Jersey resort town has been sentenced to 19 years in state prison.

Cape May County prosecutors say the sentence imposed Thursday also calls for Paul Kline to serve five years of supervised release once he's freed from prison.

The 49-year-old Ocean City man had pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in the death of 54-year-old Denise Webber. Her body was found inside the couple's Ocean City apartment in July 2017.

Authorities have not said what sparked the slaying.