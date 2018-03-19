https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Man-who-was-found-with-stab-wound-has-died-12763334.php
Man who was found with stab wound has died
Published 3:41 am, Monday, March 19, 2018
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Police say a 41-year-old Alabama man who was found with a stab wound has died.
The Montgomery Advertiser reports that police responded to the 2600 block of Endicott Drive shortly after midnight Friday to find George Tucker suffering from a stab wound.
News outlets report that Tucker was taken to Baptist Medical Center South and was later pronounced dead.
Montgomery police Capt. Regina Duckett said in a release that their investigation indicates that the stabbing occurred during an argument over a woman.
Police said no arrests have been made.
