Man with history of trespassing on UNM campus is arrested

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a man with a history of trespassing on the University of New Mexico campus has been arrested.

UNM Police say 24-year old Jose Barron allegedly tried to stab a student union building manager after being caught going through some equipment used for the school's blood drive.

Police say the manager chased Barron outside and picked up a metal patio chair to defend himself.

But when he put the chair back down, Barron allegedly grabbed it and threw it at the manager, hitting him in the lower back.

Albuquerque TV station KQRE reports Barron was later arrested Thursday trying to rob someone else on campus.

Police say Barron has been caught trespassing on campus three times before since last July, including once posing as a construction worker.

___

Information from: KRQE-TV, http://www.krqe.com