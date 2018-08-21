https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Man-woman-arrested-in-fatal-stabbing-near-Times-13170745.php
Man, woman arrested in fatal stabbing near Times Square
NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a man and a woman have been arrested in a fatal stabbing in midtown Manhattan near Times Square.
David Gamble and Chantel Davis were arrested early Tuesday in the death of a man who was found unconscious with a stab wound to the chest on Monday.
The victim was pronounced dead at a hospital. His name has not been released.
The 54-year-old Gamble and the 39-year-old Davis were arrested on murder charges. It's not clear if they have attorneys who can speak for them.
