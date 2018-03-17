https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Man-woman-found-dead-in-apparent-murder-suicide-12761098.php
Man woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide
Published 12:50 pm, Saturday, March 17, 2018
MAYS LANDING, N.J. (AP) — Authorities in New Jersey are investigating the deaths of a man and woman as an apparent murder-suicide.
The Atlantic County prosecutor's office says the two were found dead Wednesday in their Linwood home.
Police didn't release the exact address or the names or ages of the two or specify which was suspected of the homicide.
