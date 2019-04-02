Man wounded by police while on the run in slayings sentenced

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Prosecutors say a man wounded by a New Jersey police officer while being sought in the deaths of his wife and child now faces more than a half-century in prison.

The Hudson County prosecutor's office says 30-year-old Jose Santos-Alvarez was sentenced Tuesday to 60 years in prison. Prosecutors say he must serve 85 percent or 51 years before being eligible for parole.

In December, Santos-Alvarez pleaded guilty to murder in the suffocation death of 4-year-old Christopher Potoczniak and aggravated manslaughter in the strangulation death of Monika Potoczniak in October 2015.

Found in Hackensack, authorities said he was shot by police after lunging at an officer with a knife.

Defense attorney Michael Robbins said at the time of the plea that Santos-Alvarez "appeared to be sincerely remorseful and makes no excuses."