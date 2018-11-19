Man wounded in home where wife was shot, killed in 2017

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say a man was shot and wounded at the same home where his wife was killed in a drive-by shooting in 2017.

High Point police told news sources that officers responding to a call Sunday found 76-year-old Edward Lindsay with a gunshot wound to his right arm. He was taken to a hospital in Winston-Salem for treatment of an injury not believed to be life-threatening.

According to police, two neighboring homes were also shot at, but no one in those homes was hurt.

In March 2017, Josie Ann Lindsay was shot as she sat inside a car with two children in the driveway of the couple's home. Last July, two people pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Police don't know if the shootings are related.