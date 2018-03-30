Manderson man pleads not guilty to shooting 2 women

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A Manderson man accused of shooting two women near Porcupine last month has pleaded not guilty to assault and weapons charges.

Twenty-year-old Elijah West allegedly shot the women Feb. 20 after they left a party on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation and their vehicle became stuck in the snow. One woman suffered a spinal cord injury and the other an arm wound.

Court documents don't discuss a possible motive.

West recently pleaded not guilty in federal court. He could face life in prison if convicted. He remains jailed pending trial.