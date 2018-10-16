Correction: Funeral Furlough Denied story

SIOUS FALLS, S.D. (AP) — In a story Oct. 15 about the denial of a funeral furlough, The Associated Press reported erroneously that both the victim and defendant were high on methamphetamine at the time of the shooting. Charges accuse only the defendant of being under influence of drugs at the time the victim was killed.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Manslaughter defendant denied furlough for sister's funeral

SIOUS FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A judge has denied a furlough for a Sioux Falls man charged with manslaughter so he could attend his sister's funeral.

An attorney for 18-year-old Stasek Stefanyuk asked for the furlough or reduced bond following the death of 17-year-old Annya Stefanyuk.

Defense attorney Mark Kadi described the crime Stasek Stefanyuk is charged with, the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Darius Tiger, as an accident.

Authorities say Stefanyuk was under the influence of methamphetamine when the shotgun he was handling fired and struck Tiger in the back.

State attorney Thomas Hensley argued that Stefanyuk's $100,000 bond was appropriate for manslaughter and reminded Judge Jon Sogn on Friday that Stefanyuk had several drug-related charges on his record.

The Argus Leader says Sogn denied the request for both furlough and reduced bond, saying that although he sympathized with both families' losses, Stefanyuk was a danger to the community.