Marchers will remember victims of Asheville triple homicide

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A vigil is planned in Asheville to remember a mother and two of her children who were killed in a domestic shooting.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports a silent march will be held Friday to remember Erica Smith and her children, 15-year-old Keithan Whitmire and 13-year-old Harmony Smith, who were killed one year ago.

Participants in the Domestic Violence Peace Rally will march from Vance Monument to Pack Square Park, where speakers will remember the victims and discuss domestic violence.

Three other children were injured when 35-year-old Maurice Garner opened fire in Smith's home. Garner died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Erica Smith's 10-year-old son was able to call police even though he was injured.

Smith's mother, Kassandra Smith, organized the rally along with Asheville City Schools and city police.

Information from: The Asheville Citizen-Times, http://www.citizen-times.com