Maricopa County jail inmate who fled work detail is arrested

PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County Sheriff's officials say a jail inmate who walked away from his work assignment in Glendale last week is back behind bars.

They say inmate Andrew Johnson was taken into custody without incident in Phoenix around 1 p.m. Tuesday and will be facing additional charges.

Johnson fled from a work detail last Thursday morning.

The 31-year-old Johnson was booked into jail last November on one count each of shoplifting and dangerous drug possession and use.

Sheriff's officials say inmates on work detail are classified as low risk and have non-violent charges.