Maryland man arrested in shooting that killed 2

CLINTON, Md. (AP) — Maryland police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that left two people dead.

The Prince George's County Police Department issued a news release saying that 20-year-old Sean Davis Jr. of Accokeek was arrested in connection to the fatal shooting Thursday night in Clinton.

The news release said that two 19-year-old men died in the shooting.

Officers responding to calls about the shooting found one man wounded around 7 p.m., and the second man arrived at a hospital suffering a wound. Both died of their wounds.

The news release says that investigators believed Davis set up a drug transaction with the two men with the intention of robbing them.

Davis faces charges including first and second degree murder. Police media representatives didn't immediately respond to an email asking if Davis has an attorney.