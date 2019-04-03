Maryland police: Officer justified in fatally shooting man

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A Maryland police department has concluded that one of its officers was justified in fatally shooting a man last year during a confrontation captured on body camera video.

Prosecutors already had ruled out any criminal charges against Officer Anand Badgujar before Wednesday's announcement by the Montgomery County Police Department.

The department says its administrative investigation of the June 2018 shooting death of Robert White, a 41-year-old black man, found that the officer's use of deadly force was "lawful and justified."

In a memo dated March 26, Police Chief J. Thomas Manger says body camera footage shows White escalated the situation by attacking Badgujar and "putting him in grave danger."

White didn't brandish a weapon, but police say investigators found a folding knife in his right front pocket.