COOPER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A southwestern Michigan community has unveiled a memorial to the victims and survivors of one the country's deadliest vehicle-bike crashes.

The memorial was revealed on Thursday evening near Kalamazoo, in the area where a reckless driver in 2016 crashed his pickup truck into a pack of bicyclists, killing five. The cyclists were part of a club called the Kalamazoo Chain Gang, which planned the memorial and held a bike ride after the unveiling.

WWMT-TV reports two sons rode to honor their fathers killed in the crash.

Three women also were killed. The motorist, Charles Pickett, was convicted last month of second-degree murder and is scheduled to be sentenced Monday. There was no dispute he swallowed painkillers and other drugs before driving, although his lawyers argued murder charges were excessive.