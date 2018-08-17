Memphis man charged in 2007 killing during robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man has been indicted on a first-degree murder charge in the shooting of another man nearly 11 years ago.

The Shelby County district attorney's office said Friday that 48-year-old Ricky Munn also has been charged with especially aggravated robbery in the death of 33-year-old Derrick Hamlin.

Authorities say Hamlin was struggling with a man who was trying to rob him when he was fatally shot on Dec. 20, 2007.

The case went cold. In November of last year, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation found a latex glove that had been recovered from the crime scene. Investigators say the glove was linked to Munn through the FBI's Combined DNA Index System.

Munn was arrested in February in Memphis.

Munn's lawyer did not immediately return a phone call Friday.