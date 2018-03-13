Mennonite investigator who would not testify freed from jail

FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Arapahoe County, Colo., Sheriff's Office shows Greta Lindecrantz, a defense investigator jailed for refusing to testify for prosecutors in a death penalty appeal. Lindecrantz, a Mennonite who opposes capital punishment, did not want to risk her testimony being used to help execute the defendant. However, she says she now intends to testify because the defendant's lawyers say her refusal to take the stand is hurting his appeal, putting his life at risk. (Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado criminal defense investigator jailed for refusing to testify in a death penalty appeal because of her faith was released Monday after she agreed to appear in court.

Greta Lindecrantz, a Mennonite who opposes capital punishment, was set free after spending two weeks in jail. Lindecrantz was part of Ray's original defense team and is now scheduled to testify Wednesday.

A judge ordered her jailed last month after she refused to testify for prosecutors during an appeal of the conviction and death sentence of Robert Ray. She said at the time that she feared her testimony could be used to help execute him.

However, a court document filed Saturday by Lindecrantz's attorney said she believed that continuing to refuse to testify was hurting Ray's appeal and putting his life at risk.

Ray and co-defendant Sir Mario Owens were sentenced to death for the 2005 killings of Javad Marshall-Fields and his fiancee Vivian Wolfe as they drove on a suburban Denver street.

Marshall-Fields had been scheduled to testify against Ray and Owens in another case.

Ray's current lawyers are challenging his death sentence, partly by arguing that his legal team wasn't effective during his trial in 2009.

Prosecutors have argued that Ray was well represented and the death sentence should be upheld. They subpoenaed Lindecrantz to testify, along with questioning Ray's original attorneys.