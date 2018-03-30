https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Methamphetamine-found-hidden-inside-woman-s-car-12793038.php
Methamphetamine found hidden inside woman's car at Nogales
Updated 2:07 am, Friday, March 30, 2018
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Federal officers seized more than 60 pounds (27 kilograms) of methamphetamine after finding the drugs hidden in a woman's car at the Nogales port of entry's Mariposa Crossing.
Customs and Border Protection said the woman taken into custody Wednesday night is a 23-year-old Tucson resident but did not release her name.
According to CBP, the methamphetamine was found in the car's panels and firewall after a narcotics detection dog alerted to an order it's trained to detect.
CBP estimated the drugs' value at over $182,400.
