Mexican band Cafe Tacvba's instruments, equipment stolen

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican rock band Cafe Tacvba says its instruments and other equipment were stolen and two crew members briefly detained in a highway robbery.

In a statement, the band says a truck was carrying their gear through the central state of Puebla early Thursday for a scheduled Saturday concert in Cancun when it was assaulted.

The statement says the crew members were "brutally beaten and kidnapped for a while."

The band says it is working with authorities to recover their equipment, but regardless will still play the show Saturday.

The stretch of highway connecting Puebla and neighboring Veracruz state is known for frequent robberies of cargo trucks as well as assaults on motorists.