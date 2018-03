This is the site near the town of Cocula, Mexico, pictured on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2014, where according to investigators, drug gang members made 43 teachers college students disappear, piling their bodies like cord wood on a pyre that burned for 15 hours and then wading into the ashes to pulverize, bag and dispose of remaining teeth and bones. In a somber presentation, Attorney General Jesus Murillo Karam laid out on Friday what investigators think happened to the students who have not been seen since being attacked by police Sept. 26 in the southern city of Iguala. less