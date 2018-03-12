Photo: Rebecca Blackwell, AP
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2014 file photo, forensic examiners coordinate as they search for human remains below a garbage-strewn hillside in the densely forested mountains outside Cocula, in Guerrero state, Mexico. Over time, 10,000 federal agents and dozens of forensics investigators in hazmat suits joined the search, and a reward was offered for information on the 43 missing rural college students. Arrests were made --74 in all. But Mexicans grew incredulous when investigators couldn�t find the missing students. less
Photo: Rebecca Blackwell, AP
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2014 file photo, forensic examiners coordinate as they search for human remains below a garbage-strewn hillside in the densely forested mountains outside Cocula, in Guerrero state, ... more
FILE - This Nov. 8, 2014 file photo shows the site where according to investigators, drug gang members made 43 rural college students disappear, piling their bodies like cord wood on a pyre that burned for 15 hours and then wading into the ashes to pulverize, bag and dispose of remaining teeth and bones, near Cocula, Mexico. In a November 7th presentation, Attorney General Jesus Murillo Karam laid out what investigators think happened to the students who have not been seen since being attacked by police Sept. 26 in the southern city of Iguala. less
Photo: Alejandrino Gonzalez, AP
FILE - This Nov. 8, 2014 file photo shows the site where according to investigators, drug gang members made 43 rural college students disappear, piling their bodies like cord wood on a pyre that burned for 15 ... more
Vehicles set to fire by rural college students, burn outside the entrance of the Governor's Palace in Guerrero's state capital, Chilpancingo, Mexico, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2014. Suspects in the disappearance of the 43 Raul Isidro Burgos rural college students have confessed to loading the youths onto dump trucks, murdering them at a landfill, then burning the bodies and dumping the ashen remains into a river, Mexican authorities said Friday. less
Photo: Alejandrino Gonz·lez, AP
Vehicles set to fire by rural college students, burn outside the entrance of the Governor's Palace in Guerrero's state capital, Chilpancingo, Mexico, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2014. Suspects in the disappearance of the ... more
Firefighters try to extinguish the flames after the state capital building was set on fire by protesting college students in Chilpancingo, Mexico, Monday Oct. 13, 2014. Hundreds of protesting teachers and students demanding answers about the 43 students who went missing on Sept. 26 during a confrontation with police, clashed with police at the local congress and outside the state government palace Monday. Officials are attempting to determine if any of the missing students are in newly discovered mass graves. less
Photo: Felix Marquez, Associated Press
Firefighters try to extinguish the flames after the state capital building was set on fire by protesting college students in Chilpancingo, Mexico, Monday Oct. 13, 2014. Hundreds of protesting teachers and ... more
Masked teachers detain a police officer during clashes in Chilpancingo, the capital of Guerrero state, Mexico, Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2014. Supporters of 43 missing college rural students, refusing to believe they are dead, have kept up the protests that have blocked major highways and set government buildings ablaze in recent weeks. The students disappeared at the hands of a city police force on Sept. 26 in the town of Iguala. (AP Photo/Alejandrino Gonzalez) less
Photo: Alejandrino Gonzalez, STR
Masked teachers detain a police officer during clashes in Chilpancingo, the capital of Guerrero state, Mexico, Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2014. Supporters of 43 missing college rural students, refusing to believe they ... more
This is the site near the town of Cocula, Mexico, pictured on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2014, where according to investigators, drug gang members made 43 teachers college students disappear, piling their bodies like cord wood on a pyre that burned for 15 hours and then wading into the ashes to pulverize, bag and dispose of remaining teeth and bones. In a somber presentation, Attorney General Jesus Murillo Karam laid out on Friday what investigators think happened to the students who have not been seen since being attacked by police Sept. 26 in the southern city of Iguala. less
Photo: Alejandrino Gonzalez, AP
This is the site near the town of Cocula, Mexico, pictured on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2014, where according to investigators, drug gang members made 43 teachers college students disappear, piling their bodies like ... more
In this Nov. 9, 2014 photo, the godmother of missing student Christian Rodriguez Telumbre, shows an image of Christian on her cellphone, in Tixtla, Mexico. Christian told his family he wanted a higher education to help support them. He had hoped to study agronomy at a university, but the family didnât have the money. His only option was the tuition-free teacherâs college, known for Spartan living and radical politics dating back to the Mexican Revolution, the Rural Normal School of Ayotzinapa. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) less
Photo: Marco Ugarte, STR
In this Nov. 9, 2014 photo, the godmother of missing student Christian Rodriguez Telumbre, shows an image of Christian on her cellphone, in Tixtla, Mexico. Christian told his family he wanted a higher education ... more
FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2014 file photo, a man places a missing persons' poster offering 1,000,000.00 Mexican pesos or about 74,000.00 U.S. dollars, leading to information on the 43 college students who went missing, in Chilpancingo, Mexico. Over time, 10,000 federal agents and dozens of forensics investigators in hazmat suits joined the search, and a reward was offered for information on the missing students. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo, File) less
Photo: Eduardo Verdugo, STF
FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2014 file photo, a man places a missing persons' poster offering 1,000,000.00 Mexican pesos or about 74,000.00 U.S. dollars, leading to information on the 43 college students who went ... more
FILE - This two-image composite of Nov. 5, 2014 photos released by the Mexico Attorney General's office, shows former Iguala Mayor Jose Luis Abarca, left, and his wife, Maria de los Angeles Pineda, after their arrest in Mexico City. After the 43 college rural students went missing, Abarca requested a leave of absence to make way for a full investigation, then went on the run with his wife. The politically connected couple were pulled out of their hiding place in a working class neighborhood of Mexico City and detained on Nov. 4. less
Photo: AP
FILE - This two-image composite of Nov. 5, 2014 photos released by the Mexico Attorney General's office, shows former Iguala Mayor Jose Luis Abarca, left, and his wife, Maria de los Angeles Pineda, after their ... more
FILE - In this May 8, 2014 file photo, the mayor of the city of Iguala, Jose Luis Abarca, right, and his wife Maria de los Angeles Pineda Villa meet with state government officials in Chilpancingo, Mexico. Federal police early Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2014 detained the couple, who are accused of ordering the Sept. 26 attacks on teachers' college students that left six dead and 43 still missing. The Iguala police chief is still a fugitive. (AP Photo/Alejandrino Gonzalez, File) less
Photo: Alejandrino Gonzalez, STR
FILE - In this May 8, 2014 file photo, the mayor of the city of Iguala, Jose Luis Abarca, right, and his wife Maria de los Angeles Pineda Villa meet with state government officials in Chilpancingo, Mexico. ... more
A view through the front gate of one of several homes that police raided in their search for fugitive mayor of Iguala Jose Luis Abarca and his wife Maria de los Angeles Pineda in the Iztapalapa neighborhood of Mexico City, Monday, Nov. 4, 2014. Federal police detained the couple where they were hiding out in a house. They are accused of ordering the Sept. 26 attacks on teachers' college students that left six dead and 43 still missing. less
Photo: Eduardo Verdugo, AP
A view through the front gate of one of several homes that police raided in their search for fugitive mayor of Iguala Jose Luis Abarca and his wife Maria de los Angeles Pineda in the Iztapalapa neighborhood of ... more
A view of one of several homes that police raided in their search for fugitive mayor of Iguala Jose Luis Abarca and his wife Maria de los Angeles Pineda in the Iztapalapa neighborhood of Mexico City, Monday, Nov. 4, 2014. Federal police detained the couple where they were hiding out in a house. They are accused of ordering the Sept. 26 attacks on teachers' college students that left six dead and 43 still missing. less
Photo: Eduardo Verdugo, AP
A view of one of several homes that police raided in their search for fugitive mayor of Iguala Jose Luis Abarca and his wife Maria de los Angeles Pineda in the Iztapalapa neighborhood of Mexico City, Monday, ... more
FILE - In this Oct. 4,2014 file photo, state police guard the road leading to the site where a clandestine grave was found near the town of Pueblo Viejo, Mexico. Eight days after 43 rural college students disappeared, federal officials announced more arrests and said that suspects had led them to hidden graves on a slope outside Iguala, near Pueblo Viejo. Twenty-eight bodies were discovered in the pits, but identification was complicated by a trampled crime scene and clumsy forensic investigators who dropped evidence in foul-smelling muck. The parents insisted they wouldnât find the boys there. (AP Photo/Alejandrino Gonzalez, File) less
Photo: Alejandrino Gonzalez, STR
FILE - In this Oct. 4,2014 file photo, state police guard the road leading to the site where a clandestine grave was found near the town of Pueblo Viejo, Mexico. Eight days after 43 rural college students ... more
Teachers march around a vehicle they flipped during clashes with riot police in Chilpancingo, the capital of Guerrero state, Mexico, Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2014. Supporters of 43 missing college rural students, refusing to believe they are dead, have kept up the protests that have blocked major highways and set government buildings ablaze in recent weeks. The students disappeared at the hands of a city police force on Sept. 26 in the town of Iguala in Guerrero state. (AP Photo/Alejandrino Gonzalez) less
Photo: Alejandrino Gonzalez, STR
Teachers march around a vehicle they flipped during clashes with riot police in Chilpancingo, the capital of Guerrero state, Mexico, Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2014. Supporters of 43 missing college rural students, ... more
University students wearing Day of the Dead costumes take part in a procession to protest the 43 missing rural college students, in Mexico City, Friday, Oct. 31, 2014. The Day of the Dead holiday honors the dead as friends and families gather in cemeteries to decorate their loved ones' graves and hold vigil through the night on Nov. 1 and 2. less
Photo: Rebecca Blackwell, AP
University students wearing Day of the Dead costumes take part in a procession to protest the 43 missing rural college students, in Mexico City, Friday, Oct. 31, 2014. The Day of the Dead holiday honors the ... more
A riot police officer falls after protesters threw molotov cocktails at them near the airport in Mexico City,Thursday, Nov. 20, 2014. Mexico City is bracing for demonstrations as caravans of students and family members of 43 missing college students converged on the capital after several days crisscrossing the country. less
Photo: Marco Ugarte, AP
A riot police officer falls after protesters threw molotov cocktails at them near the airport in Mexico City,Thursday, Nov. 20, 2014. Mexico City is bracing for demonstrations as caravans of students and family ... more
Federal police spray protestors with fire extinguishers as they drive them back from the National Palace in Mexico City, Thursday, Nov. 20, 2014. Protesters marched in the capital city to demand authorities find 43 missing college students, seeking to pressure the government. Mexico officially lists more than 20 thousand people as having gone missing since the start of the country's drug war in 2006, and the search for the missing students has turned up other, unrelated mass graves. less
Photo: Rebecca Blackwell, Associated Press
Federal police spray protestors with fire extinguishers as they drive them back from the National Palace in Mexico City, Thursday, Nov. 20, 2014. Protesters marched in the capital city to demand authorities ... more
EDS NOTE GRAPHIC GESTURE - A protestor makes a graphic gesture to police as they use fire extinguishers to drive back protestors breaking through the barrier in front of the National Palace in Mexico City, Thursday, Nov. 20, 2014. Protesters marched in the capital city to demand authorities find 43 missing college students, seeking to pressure the government. Mexico officially lists more than 20 thousand people as having gone missing since the start of the country's drug war in 2006, and the search for the missing students has turned up other, unrelated mass graves. less
Photo: Rebecca Blackwell, AP
EDS NOTE GRAPHIC GESTURE - A protestor makes a graphic gesture to police as they use fire extinguishers to drive back protestors breaking through the barrier in front of the National Palace in Mexico City, ... more
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican prosecutors say they have arrested a man who allegedly played a decisive role in the disappearance of 43 college students in 2014.
The Attorney General's Office says the suspect probably belonged to the Guerreros Unidos drug cartel.
Prosecutors have said that corrupt police in the state of Guerrero handed the students over to cartel members, who killed them and incinerated their bodies in a big fire at a trash dump.
The suspect was identified as Erick Sandoval Rodriguez. The Attorney General's Office said Monday he faces organized crime and kidnapping charges.
He is one of about 132 people arrested so far in the case.
Only one of the missing students has been matched through DNA testing to the charred remains, and experts doubt all could have been burned.