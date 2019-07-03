Midwife charged with child abuse in baby's death

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A midwife has been charged with negligent child abuse in the death of a baby she tried unsuccessfully to deliver at an Omaha home.

Douglas County prosecutors charged 36-year-old Angela Hock, of Riverdale, Nebraska, on Wednesday. She did not have an attorney listed in court records Wednesday.

Prosecutors say Hock tried to deliver a breech baby on June 15 after the mother was in labor for 24 hours. She couldn't turn the baby around and paramedics were called.

The baby was born in an ambulance, but she was limp and had no pulse. She lived for two days.

Hock does not hold any midwife license in Nebraska.