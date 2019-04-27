https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Milwaukee-man-arrested-in-killing-of-6-month-old-13800929.php
Milwaukee man arrested in killing of 6-month-old boy
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities say a Milwaukee man has been arrested in the killing of a 6-month-old boy.
Twenty-six-year-old Devante Randall is facing several charges, including first-degree reckless homicide. A criminal complaint says the infant was pronounced dead Thursday from massive brain injuries.
The complaint says the injuries are consistent with the type force seen when a child is "violently shaken, slammed, and/or thrown."
Randall has a history of domestic abuse and violence and was being sought by police for a child abuse case from December. Authorities say he was taken into custody Friday afternoon after a citizen recognized him and called police.
It wasn't clear if Randall has an attorney.
