Miniseries on Dannemora prison break premieres Sunday

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — Ben Stiller's seven-part TV series about the Dannemora prison escape is premiering Sunday on Showtime.

Stiller hosted a local premiere in Plattsburgh earlier this week. He thanked North Country residents for their patience during the filming of "Escape at Dannemora," which was filmed on location.

The series tells the story of the escape of murderers Richard Matt and David Sweat from Clinton Correctional Facility in 2015. The three-week manhunt ended with Matt killed in a shootout and Sweat captured.

Paul Dano plays David Sweat and Benicio Del Toro plays Richard Matt in the TV drama. Patricia Arquette plays Joyce Mitchell, the prison tailor shop employee who helped the men escape.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is played by Michael Imperioli, best known for playing Christopher Moltisani in "The Sopranos."