Minivan driver shot, crashes into tree in Racine
Updated 12:24 pm, Monday, March 19, 2018
RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Racine police responding to a report of gunshots found a minivan had crashed into a tree.
Inside the minivan officers found an unresponsive driver Sunday about 10:30 p.m. Police say they found the driver had been shot. Life saving measures were unsuccessful and the operator was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
