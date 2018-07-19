Minnesota man shoots, critically wounds 30-year-old stepson

RUTLEDGE, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a 59-year-old man in eastern Minnesota shot and critically wounded his 30-year-old stepson as the younger man tried to break into his stepfather's home.

Pine County sheriff's officials were called early Thursday about a disturbance at a home in Rutledge. Deputies were responding when they learned that the male suspect had been shot once after entering the house.

Authorities say the stepson was shot in the stomach. He was transported to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale, where was in a critical condition.

The stepfather was interviewed and released pending further investigation.