Minot woman gets 2 years of probation for abusing teen son

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — A Minot woman who shook her teenage son, put him in a headlock and scratched him with her diamond ring has been sentenced to two years of probation for felony child abuse.

The Minot Daily News reports that 37-year-old Amanda Warbitsky earlier spent six days in jail, and she also was ordered to pay $1,100 in court costs.

Warbitsky admitted to abusing her then-13-year-old son two years ago. She told police she had been having problems with the boy and had blacked out and gone into a rage. The boy was not seriously hurt and is now in the custody of his father out of state.

Warbitsky could have faced up to five years in prison.