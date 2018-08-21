Minot worker accused of stealing from Victoria's Secret

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — A Minot woman is accused of stealing $35,000 in merchandise from the Victoria's Secret store where she worked.

Authorities allege 19-year-old Pru Bray took the items out of the store in bags or wore them under her clothing. She then allegedly sold them at rummage sales, gave them as gifts or returned them for cash.

The Minot Daily News reports Bray also is accused of making fraudulent transactions with a customer's credit card.

She faces a felony theft of property charge that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Court documents indicate she is representing herself, and a home telephone listing for her couldn't be found.

She could enter a plea at a Sept. 20 hearing.

